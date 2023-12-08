The Ancient Secrets of West Virginia’s Mounds

West Virginia is known for its rich Appalachian culture and picturesque mountain communities, but beneath the surface, lies a hidden ancient world that predates the state itself. The region’s prehistoric Native American inhabitants left behind intricate building sites that serve as a testament to their sophisticated civilization. With a staggering 424 recorded prehistoric mounds in what is now West Virginia, it’s evident that these ancient peoples had a profound impact on the landscape.

Archaeologists believe that many of these mounds were constructed during the Early Woodland Period between 1000 and 200 B.C., specifically a group known as the Adena people. One particular site, known as the Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville, West Virginia, stands as a remarkable example of their architectural prowess. Built between 250 and 150 B.C., this earthen, conical mound is the largest of its kind in the Western hemisphere.

The Grave Creek Mound is an impressive burial mound, towering at 67 feet in height and 240 feet in diameter. It is estimated to hold a staggering 57,000 tons of earth and sand. Excavations conducted in 1838 revealed two burial vaults containing human remains and grave goods. These discoveries shed light on the burial practices of the Adena people, where chieftains and shamans were often interred in mounds while commoners were cremated and buried in log tombs.

Tragically, many of the mounds in the Moundsville area were destroyed over time through farming and looting treasure hunters. Despite this, the Grave Creek Mound remains a significant historical site. In 1964, it was designated a National Historic Landmark, and today it is part of the Grave Creek Mound State Park.

The site not only educates visitors about the ancient Adena people and West Virginia archaeology but also serves as a sacred religious and cultural site for many Indigenous nations. The museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex offers free admission, allowing visitors to explore the rich history of this ancient civilization. The complex can be reached at (304) 843-4128 or visiting their website. Step back in time and uncover the secrets of West Virginia’s ancient mounds at the Grave Creek Mound.