The Rise of Religious Presence on LinkedIn

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, is known for connecting individuals based on their career interests and accomplishments. However, it may come as a surprise to some that religious figures have also found a place on this platform. Priests and clergy members are using LinkedIn to share their beliefs and connect with a wider audience.

The presence of priests on social media platforms is not a new phenomenon. In the early 2000s, many religious figures had already embraced platforms like Twitter and Facebook. However, LinkedIn, being primarily focused on professional networking, presents a unique space for priests to share their religious convictions.

Pierre Amar, a priest at the Diocese of Versailles, has gained a significant following on LinkedIn with over 10,600 followers. He recognizes that his presence on the platform may be surprising to some, but he believes it is his duty to share his religious convictions. Amar sees LinkedIn as an opportunity to reach a larger audience and expose more people to his beliefs. While he preaches to a maximum of 600 people during a mass, his LinkedIn posts have the potential to be seen all his followers.

Cédric de La Serre, a priest at the Diocese of Nanterre, compares LinkedIn to a busy train station or a village square. He sees his role on the platform as being accessible for anyone who wants to get in touch with him. However, the interactions he receives on LinkedIn predominantly revolve around professional inquiries.

LinkedIn stands out from other social media platforms in terms of its professionalism and respectful discourse. Unlike platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn fosters longer and more cordial exchanges. The lack of anonymity on the platform and the presence of colleagues and superiors may contribute to the more civil nature of discussions.

Religious figures such as priests have found LinkedIn to be a valuable platform for connecting with their parishioners and gaining insights into the world of work. By being present on LinkedIn, they can better understand the experiences of their parishioners who are involved in various industries. LinkedIn serves as a modern-day parish, where priests can engage in meaningful conversations about philosophy, ethics, and religious matters.

While LinkedIn has provided an avenue for priests to connect with a larger audience, they acknowledge that in-person interactions remain invaluable. While LinkedIn may be a starting point for some individuals, direct exchanges and personal encounters allow for deeper connections.

In conclusion, the presence of priests and clergy members on LinkedIn reflects the changing landscape of social media and the increasing integration of various professions into these platforms. As priests navigate this digital space, they continue to uphold their beliefs while also engaging in discussions relevant to the professional world.

Source article: This article is based on an article published in Le Monde: https://www.lemonde.fr/emploi/article/2021/07/05/dieu-de-dieu-des-pretres-avec-plus-de-10-000-abonnes-sur-linkedin_6086986_1698637.html