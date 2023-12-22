Undocumented Immigrants in Illinois to Obtain Driver’s License Starting in July 1

Illinois is taking a major step towards eliminating barriers for undocumented immigrants allowing them to obtain driver’s licenses starting July 1. This move, signed into law Governor J.B. Pritzker, aims to create more opportunities and equitable systems for all residents.

Under the new legislation, undocumented residents will be issued a standard four-year driver’s license, which will serve as a valid form of identification. This license will replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License, which Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias referred to as the “Scarlet Letter” of immigration status, often leading to discrimination and potential immigration enforcement.

The implementation of this law aligns with the state’s commitment to making roads safer and reducing instances of stigma and discrimination. It also addresses the practical needs of undocumented immigrants, allowing them to use a standard license for basic necessities such as filling prescriptions or renting an apartment.

To obtain a driver’s license, applicants must still pass a driving test, have valid insurance, and provide identification documents. They also need to prove Illinois residency for at least one year, ensuring that the privilege of having a driver’s license is granted to individuals who are committed to the local community.

This legislative change is a significant development that recognizes the contribution of undocumented immigrants and offers them a sense of belonging in the state of Illinois. It not only helps to create a safer driving environment but also encourages integration and inclusivity. By granting access to driver’s licenses, Illinois is making a positive step towards a more equitable society.