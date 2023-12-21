Philadelphia’s Kensington Neighborhood Faces Exploitative Social Media Trend

A disturbing social media trend known as “tranq tourism” has emerged in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where users on platforms like TikTok and YouTube record videos of people using intravenous drugs, specifically the animal sedative xylazine, also known as tranq. While some users attempt to present these videos in a humane and empathetic manner, many others sensationalize and mock the challenges faced individuals struggling with addiction and poverty.

Xylazine, commonly used as a tranquilizer in veterinary medicine, began appearing in Kensington’s street drug supply about a decade ago. However, its prevalence increased significantly in 2019 when dealers started mixing it with opioids like fentanyl and heroin. A study conducted in 2022 found that 91% of the street opioids in Philadelphia contained xylazine. The drug, known for causing painful wounds, infections, and zombie-like incapacitation, has infiltrated 48 U.S. states, posing a grave public health threat. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a public safety notice, highlighting its contribution to making fentanyl, already the deadliest drug threat, even more lethal.

In Philadelphia, the problem of xylazine-laced opioids is especially severe. Xylazine was involved in 34% of the city’s overdose deaths in 2022, a year that saw a record number of drug overdose deaths. The challenge is exacerbated the fact that xylazine is not an opioid, making its effects irreversibly drugs such as Narcan. Additionally, the wounds caused xylazine have significant public health implications.

The trend of tranq tourism, where creators make money from documenting the struggles of Kensington’s vulnerable residents, is highly exploitative. While some users explicitly admit they are motivated financial gain, others fail to consider the consequences of their content. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram lack clear policies to prohibit such videos, leaving the decision to post this type of content primarily in the hands of the creators.

It is crucial to question the ethics behind these actions. Kensington’s drug epidemic requires meaningful solutions, not exploitation. With a new mayor set to take office, the approach to addressing the drug crisis remains uncertain. However, it is essential to approach this issue with empathy and compassion, understanding the impact on real people’s lives rather than viewing it as mere entertainment.