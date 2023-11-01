Why Ignoring Gen X and Boomers on Social Media is Bad for Business

Social media has long been regarded as a platform dominated Gen Z and Millennials. However, this trend of focusing solely on the younger generations leaves a lucrative market untapped: Gen X and Boomers. Auckland PR and influencer relations agency, Undertow Media, argues that neglecting these demographics is a costly mistake that many marketers make.

The assumption that social media is predominantly a young person’s game overlooks the fact that Gen X is the second leading generation on social media, according to data from Sprout Social. In fact, 90% of Gen X uses social media, with nearly 40% using it daily. While Facebook remains a popular choice, this generation also gravitates towards platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. Surprisingly, Gen X represents almost a third of TikTok’s user base, accounting for a significant portion of their audience.

The reason why Gen X and Boomers are often sidelined on social media is due to a misconception about their preferences and behaviors. Compared to Millennials and Gen Z, Gen X has a higher disposable income, more free time, and deeper social media engagement. They are technologically savvy, contrary to popular belief. Likewise, Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, are not only active social media users, but also the most financially powerful demographic.

Liquorice, a talent agency representing influencers, has observed that creators catering to Gen X and Boomers have a substantial impact across various industries. These influencers have meaningful conversations with their followers, providing in-depth recommendations that lead to long-term customer loyalty. It’s important for marketers not to overlook the power, influence, and relevance of these creators.

The key to effectively reaching Gen X and Boomers on social media lies in understanding their distinct needs and motivations. They prioritize quality, authenticity, and information. They seek content that resonates with their age group and responds to their specific interests. Brands that can deliver educational, informative, and nostalgic content in a genuine and intimate manner will capture their attention and loyalty.

In conclusion, neglecting Gen X and Boomers on social media is a missed opportunity for businesses. These demographics possess substantial spending power and have a preference for brands that align with their values. By recognizing and engaging with their unique needs, marketers can tap into a loyal customer base that is often overlooked.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why are Gen X and Boomers often ignored on social media?

There are several reasons why Gen X and Boomers are often ignored on social media. One factor is the misconception that social media is primarily for young people. Another reason is the focus on younger demographics less experienced staff who are more familiar with Gen Z and Millennials. Additionally, there may be an age problem within agencies themselves, leading to a bias towards younger audiences.

Do Gen X and Boomers use social media?

Yes, Gen X and Boomers are active social media users. Data shows that 90% of Gen X uses social media, with nearly 40% using it daily. While Facebook is still their preferred platform, they also engage with Instagram, Pinterest, and even TikTok.

What do Gen X and Boomers value on social media?

Gen X and Boomers value quality, authenticity, and informative content on social media. They prefer content that resonates with their age group and addresses their specific interests. Brands that can deliver educational and nostalgic content in a genuine and intimate manner have the potential to capture their attention and loyalty.

What is the potential market size of Gen X and Boomers on social media?

Gen X represents almost a third of TikTok’s user base, despite only accounting for 5% of brand spend on the platform. This highlights the untapped potential of this demographic. Boomers, on the other hand, are not only active social media users but also the most financially powerful demographic. They possess significant spending power and are willing to invest in products that align with their values.