Man Arrested for Violating Weapons and Gun Laws in Middletown

Police in Middletown, Ohio have apprehended a local man, Cyon Spicer, on charges of violating weapons and gun laws. Spicer was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant in the Winsford Court area. He is currently being held at the Middletown Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The police operation involved the Special Operations Unit of the Middletown Police, with support from the SWAT team and other collaborative agencies. This arrest was the outcome of a long-term investigation focused on Spicer and his associates, who were believed to be involved in both narcotics and violent crimes within the city.

During the search, law enforcement discovered two handguns, a stash of marijuana, and a significant amount of cash, all of which were seized as evidence. The Middletown Division of Police is committed to combating the prevalence of drugs and the subsequent violence and criminal activities associated with drug trafficking. They encourage residents with any information related to drug trafficking to come forward and contact them.

