Title: Unveiling the Dark Side of Social Media Stardom

Summary: Filmmaker Alex Haughey’s latest project, “Under the Influencer,” sheds light on the hidden issues surrounding social media influencers and explores the consequences of living a life outside of reality. Inspired the French new wave style of the film “Cleo from 5 to 7,” Haughey weaves together his personal experiences working for a social media influencer with the story of a successful YouTuber who grapples with the pressure of aging out of social media fame. This thought-provoking feature delves into the character’s journey of self-discovery as she tries to redefine herself beyond the constant praise and feedback she receives. After making waves on the festival circuit, “Under the Influencer” is set to release on VOD on December 12th.

In his previous project, the low-budget supernatural thriller “Prodigy,” Haughey explored a completely different genre. However, it was his experiences working for a social media influencer that lingered in his artistic consciousness. Haughey describes his previous job as “not good,” but intriguing as it provided him with a unique perspective on this captivating life lived online.

Drawing inspiration from the 1962 French film, Cleo from 5 to 7, Haughey identified similarities between the characters portrayed in the film and the influencer he had worked for. He was captivated the way the main character of Cleo from 5 to 7 was constantly catered to and unable to do anything for herself, which paralleled his own observations of the influencer lifestyle. This realization sparked the creation of “Under the Influencer.”

Filmed over a tight schedule of just 13 days in and around Los Angeles, the movie explores the protagonist’s struggle to find her true identity beyond the facade of social media fame. With appearances at festivals like Cinequest and Dances With Films, “Under the Influencer” has created a buzz within the industry.

Haughey never anticipated that his experiences with the influencer would have such a lasting impact on his artistic journey. He had expected to leave that chapter behind him. However, through this film, he has managed to delve deep into the dark side of social media stardom, offering audiences a thought-provoking exploration of the consequences of living a life outside of reality.