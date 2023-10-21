Watch Under the Christmas Sky: Live Stream Options

Under the Christmas Sky is a new Hallmark Christmas movie that is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c. The movie follows the story of Kat, an esteemed astrophysicist, who is forced to put her dreams of becoming an astronaut on hold after an accident. She ends up volunteering at a local planetarium and is paired up with David to work on an exhibit that is set to open right before Christmas.

For those who do not have a regular cable subscription, there are still ways to watch Under the Christmas Sky. The movie can be live streamed via Philo or FuboTV, both of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

Philo is a budget-friendly live streaming service that allows users to stream over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Popular channels offered Philo include the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, BET, and more. In addition to live TV, Philo also offers unlimited DVR and a selection of movies and TV shows that can be watched on-demand.

On the other hand, FuboTV offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after a free trial. While it markets itself as a sports-focused streaming service, FuboTV also includes channels such as ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Like Philo, FuboTV also provides on-demand content and the option to record favorite TV shows.

So, whether you choose Philo or FuboTV, you can still enjoy watching Under the Christmas Sky even without a cable subscription.

