Experience the Drama: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team’s Journey on Netflix

Experience the thrill and tension of the world of women’s soccer as you dive into the docuseries, “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.” This four-part series provides an intimate look into the journey of the United States women’s national soccer team during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney. While the team’s hopes of securing a historic third consecutive title were dashed, the series captures the trials and triumphs that unfolded during their quest.

From the selection process led Vlatko Andonovski to the behind-the-scenes challenges faced the players and coaching staff, “Under Pressure” leaves no stone unturned. Co-captain Alex Morgan’s juggling act of World Cup preparations and motherly duties, and 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson’s balancing act between turning professional and missing school are just a few of the compelling stories presented in this gripping series.

To catch all the action, simply stream “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” on Netflix. Here’s how:

Netflix offers different subscription plans to cater to your preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan, priced at $6.99 per month, grants you access to most of Netflix’s content, albeit with intermittent ads. You can enjoy content in Full HD quality and stream on two devices simultaneously.

If you prefer an ad-free experience, the Standard Plan at $15.49 per month removes all ads and allows you to download content on two devices. Additionally, you have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan at $22.99 per month offers content in Ultra HD quality for up to four supported devices. With the ability to download content on six devices, you can take your favorite shows and movies with you on the go. The Premium Plan also allows you to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household and supports Netflix spatial audio.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the determination and resilience of the U.S. Women’s National Team as they chase their dreams on the world stage. Through “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team,” get a front-row seat to the rollercoaster ride of emotions and gripping soccer action that defined their journey.