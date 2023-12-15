New Study Finds Potential Dangers of Social Media for Under-16s

Summary: A recent study has shed light on the potential dangers of social media for children under the age of 16. Government ministers are discussing plans that could lead to a ban on under-16s using platforms such as TikTok and Instagram or the implementation of improved parental controls. The Online Safety Act has already placed more responsibility on tech company executives to safeguard young users. The concern arises as Facebook introduces encrypted messaging, which means the company will no longer have access to user content, potentially making it easier for children to be groomed. The National Crime Agency (NCA) warns that this change could impact their ability to receive referrals and reports for investigation. The NCA also highlights the lack of age verification on social media platforms, enabling children to masquerade as adults and making it easier for predators to establish relationships. Schools Minister Damian Hinds is urging parent company Meta to reconsider their decision to implement encryption. Meta argues that encryption is necessary for user privacy and to protect against hackers, fraudsters, and criminals.

New Study Highlights Potential Risks of Allowing Under-16s on Social Media

A recent study has raised concerns about the potential dangers faced children under the age of 16 on social media platforms. Government ministers are now considering measures that could result in a total ban on under-16s using popular platforms like TikTok and Instagram, or the introduction of enhanced parental controls.

The introduction of the Online Safety Act has already placed increased responsibility on tech company bosses to ensure the safety of young users. However, the recent decision Facebook to implement encrypted messaging has raised further alarms. With this change, Facebook will no longer have visibility into the content being shared on its platform, potentially making it easier for children to be targeted and groomed predators.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has expressed concerns over the impact that Facebook’s decision could have on their ability to receive referrals and reports relating to child exploitation. Additionally, the NCA highlights the lack of age verification on social media platforms, enabling children to portray themselves as adults and making it easier for predators to establish relationships with them.

Schools Minister Damian Hinds has called on parent company Meta to reconsider their decision to introduce encryption, urging them to prioritize the safety of young users. However, Meta argues that encryption is crucial for maintaining user privacy and protecting individuals from hackers, fraudsters, and criminals.

As the government continues to explore ways to keep children safe online, the discussion around banning under-16s from social media or enhancing parental controls will undoubtedly continue.