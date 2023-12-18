Local Mother Astonishes Family Unintentionally Following Celebrity Rapper on Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Teresa Poletti, a mother from Plano, Texas, has unintentionally followed Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, leaving her family bewildered. The revelation came to light when Poletti’s daughter, Alivia Cook, discovered that her mother was among the 34 people following the famous rapper on the social media app.

While trying to make sense of her mother’s choice, Cook mulled over the possibility that Poletti might be a genuine fan of Machine Gun Kelly due to his engagement to Megan Fox. However, she noted that her mother had never even seen the popular Transformers movies, in which Fox starred.

Cook continued her investigation scrolling through the rapper’s Instagram page, attempting to unravel the mystery. As she analyzed her findings, Cook couldn’t help but reflect on the limited number of celebrities her mother followed. Apart from Machine Gun Kelly, the only other public figure on Poletti’s list was Julianne Hough. This further puzzled Cook, as she speculated whether her mother believed Kelly to be a relative, given their resemblance to Cook’s cousin, Garrett.

Eager to solve the mystery, Cook approached Poletti directly and confronted her about following Machine Gun Kelly. To everyone’s surprise, Poletti responded, “I’ve never heard that name in my entire life,” leaving the family even more perplexed.

While the reason behind Poletti’s unintentional following of the celebrity rapper remains unknown, this incident serves as a reminder that social media can sometimes lead to unexpected encounters and connections. As families continue to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape, it becomes increasingly vital to understand the dynamics of online platforms to avoid inadvertently following unsuspected celebrities.