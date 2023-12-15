The Rise of Video: Engaging Audiences, Monetization Opportunities, and the Battle for Dominance

Video has become the dominant medium for communication, entertainment, and marketing in the online world. Users, especially Gen Z and Millennials, prefer engaging with video content, and this preference has led to the rise of short-form video on social media platforms. A report Statista reveals that over three billion internet users of all ages watched streaming or downloaded video at least once a month in 2020, and this number is projected to increase to 3.5 billion the end of this year.

Short-form user-generated videos have taken over the social media landscape, with platforms like YouTube Shorts and TikTok leading the way. TikTok alone has amassed over 2.7 billion global downloads, surpassing other social platforms in terms of user engagement. Instagram also joined the short-form video trend launching Instagram Reels in 2020, contributing to approximately two billion downloads on the platform.

The popularity of short-form video is often attributed to the theory that younger generations have shorter attention spans. However, data suggests that Gen Z is better at multitasking and processing information due to their exposure to a constant influx of digital content. Short-form videos accommodate this multitasking behavior, allowing users to consume content quickly and seamlessly.

Advertisers have recognized the power of video and are incorporating it into their marketing strategies, especially when targeting diverse and engaged younger audiences. Programmatic ad spend on video is predicted to grow significantly, with ad spending in the video advertising market projected to reach US$241.9 billion 2028. Short-form video ad spending alone is expected to reach US$145.8 billion 2028.

While short-form video dominates the social media space, media experts believe that video is bifurcating into two main categories: long-form premium content for lean-back horizontal viewing on connected TVs and short-form mobile content for on-the-go consumption. Both formats will offer advertising opportunities, but the horizontal experience will be viewed as ‘premium’ while mobile will be seen as ‘incremental’. Established legacy publishers have also invested in video, recognizing its importance in reaching and engaging audiences across multiple platforms.

In conclusion, video’s dominance in the online world is here to stay. Short-form video has captured the attention of users, advertisers, and social media platforms, but long-form premium content on connected TVs remains a strong player. As video continues to evolve, brands and publishers must navigate the landscape to effectively engage audiences and leverage monetization opportunities.