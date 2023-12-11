Discover the Epic Survival Story of Unbroken on Netflix

Unbroken, the remarkable biographical war drama film directed Angelina Jolie, is now streaming on Netflix. Based on Laura Hillenbrand’s non-fiction book, this movie tells the gripping true story of Louis “Louie” Zamperini, a soldier whose life takes an extraordinary turn during World War II.

After his bomber crashes into the Pacific Ocean, Zamperini survives an astonishing 47 days on a raft before being captured the Japanese Navy. Imprisoned in a series of brutal POW camps, he becomes the target of a particularly sadistic jail warden.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Jack O’Connell as Capt. Louis “Louie” Zamperini, Domhnall Gleeson as Lt. Russell “Phil” Phillip, Garrett Hedlund as Lt. Cmdr. John Fitzgerald, Miyavi as Sgt. Mutsuhiro “The Bird,” and Finn Wittrock as T-3 S/Sgt. Francis “Mac” McNamara.

If you’re eager to watch Unbroken on Netflix, you can easily do so following a few simple steps. Visit netflix.com/signup and choose one of the payment plans offered: the $6.99 per month Standard with Ads Plan, the $15.49 per month Standard Plan (ad-free), or the $22.99 per month Premium Plan (Ultra HD).

The Standard with Ads Plan still provides almost all of Netflix’s movies and TV shows, though it does include ads before or during the content. The Standard and Premium Plans offer an uninterrupted viewing experience, with the Premium Plan allowing content to be displayed in Ultra HD.

In addition, the Standard Plan allows users to download content on two supported devices, while the Premium Plan extends this option to six devices. Both plans also allow users to add one or two extra members to the account who don’t live in the same household.

Unbroken’s synopsis captures the essence of this incredible film: “Olympic track star Louis Zamperini becomes a pilot during World War II and endures a brutal struggle for survival when he is captured the Japanese.”

Experience the harrowing journey of resilience and courage today streaming Unbroken on Netflix. Please note that streaming service availability may change, so be sure to check Netflix for the most up-to-date information.