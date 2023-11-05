Kohli Matches Tendulkar’s Record with Century in Dominant Victory

Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday scoring his 49th century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), equalling the record set Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli’s unbeaten 101 off 121 balls propelled India to a commanding total of 326 runs against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup.

Kohli’s century was well-supported Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 77 runs off 87 balls. The duo’s partnership of 134 runs for the third wicket set the foundation for India’s massive score at Eden Gardens. Kohli expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play on his birthday and was thrilled to achieve the milestone in front of a packed stadium.

South Africa, facing India’s formidable bowling attack, faltered in their response. They were bowled out for a paltry 83 runs in just 27.1 overs, registering their second-lowest total in ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball, taking a career-best 5 wickets for 33 runs in his nine overs. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also made important contributions, picking up 2 wickets each.

With this resounding victory, India maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament, making it eight consecutive wins. Both India and South Africa have already secured their spots in the semi-finals, but the race for the other two berths is still open. Australia currently sits in third place with 10 points, followed closely New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all with 8 points.

Kohli’s achievement in reaching 49 centuries in just 277 innings is even more impressive when compared to Tendulkar, who accomplished the same feat in 451 innings. Tendulkar congratulated Kohli on social media and playfully suggested that he break his record in the coming days.

Overall, it was an exceptional performance India, showcasing their dominance in both batting and bowling. As they continue their hot streak in the World Cup, all eyes will be on Kohli as he looks to surpass Tendulkar’s record and lead his team to victory.