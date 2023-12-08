Customers at PNC Bank Report Unauthorized Charges

In a recent turn of events, customers at PNC Bank in the US are finding money mysteriously disappearing from their accounts. Reports from the NBC-affiliated news station, WPXI, suggest that unauthorized charges are showing up in customers’ balances, prompting them to investigate further.

Tom Rubritz, a concerned customer, discovered an unexpected withdrawal from his account while his wife was out shopping. He noticed a miscellaneous charge of $11.72, raising alarms as it was an unauthorized transaction. Rubritz expressed his worries, noting that scams often start with small amounts before escalating.

The unauthorized charges appear as “pending debit” with random amounts siphoned from the accounts. However, PNC Bank assures its customers that these withdrawals are not a result of hacking or compromised systems. The bank attributes the issue to a processing error and states that steps have been taken to rectify the situation. They reassure customers that incorrect transactions will be automatically reversed, eliminating the need for customers to contact the bank regarding unwanted withdrawals.

Interestingly, this is not the first time PNC Bank has faced account balance issues. Just a few weeks ago, the bank acknowledged a separate problem where a limited number of customers experienced duplicate pending transactions in their accounts.

Overall, PNC Bank is actively working to address these issues and restore the confidence of its customers. Despite the inconvenience caused the unauthorized charges, customers can find solace in knowing that the bank is taking necessary steps to resolve these discrepancies promptly.