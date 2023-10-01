Delhi High Court Issues Injunction Against Unauthorized Sharing of Course Materials on Social Media

The Delhi High Court has taken action against the dissemination of copyrighted course materials from the online education platform “Apna College” on social media channels such as WhatsApp, YouTube, and Telegram. Apna College filed a copyright infringement suit against 17 entities responsible for sharing its materials without permission.

According to the complaint, the defendants were distributing Apna College’s copyrighted content on popular social media platforms, enticing students and candidates with freely available course materials. This unauthorized distribution not only posed a potential financial loss for Apna College but also harmed its reputation.

The court found that the defendant entities had utilized various techniques to spread the courses, videos, and materials without authorization. As a result, the court issued specific orders to WhatsApp, YouTube, and Telegram to address the infringement.

Telegram was asked to block the mentioned channels within 72 hours and provide details of individuals and entities associated with these channels for ongoing legal proceedings. WhatsApp numbers of those involved were ordered to be deactivated. Google, meanwhile, was directed to remove the YouTube channel ‘Show Time,’ which contained copyrighted works from Apna College.

In addition to these actions, the court mandated the suspension of domain names linked to infringing content and the disbandment of a WhatsApp group named ‘JAVA Alpha Placement Batch.’ File hosting application Mediafire was also instructed to remove the file-sharing link containing Apna College’s copyrighted content.

This injunction serves as a significant step towards protecting the rights of educational institutions and ensuring the appropriate use of course materials. It sends a strong message that copyright infringement will not be tolerated, and legal action will be taken against those who distribute copyrighted content without authorization.

