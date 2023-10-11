Social Media Giants and Election Integrity: Lessons from Slovakia

In the wake of the recent Slovak elections, concerns about the transparency and effectiveness of social media platforms in safeguarding election integrity have come to the forefront. With the victory of Robert Fico, a pro-Russian populist, questions have arisen regarding the readiness of social media companies to tackle hate speech and manipulation in democratic processes. As national-level elections take place in more than 50 countries, including the EU, the challenges faced social media giants in Slovakia serve as valuable insights into the issues they will confront.

Two weeks before the election, EU and Slovak officials met with companies like Alphabet, Meta, and TikTok to discuss their efforts in relation to elections. While the meetings were deemed constructive, the commitments made the platforms remain unclear. It is essential that social media companies proactively publish preparedness plans ahead of each election, as Meta has done in the past for elections in the USA and Kenya. However, in the case of Slovakia, Meta’s public material only consisted of a guide on how to engage supporters and potential voters, lacking information on transparency, advertising, and the number of moderators employed.

Furthermore, it is uncertain how much effort social media companies invested in understanding the Slovak language, culture, and political context. To add to concerns, Meta has been criticized for its opaque tier system in classifying countries and insufficient fact-checking capabilities. In Slovakia, where disinformation became a regular communication tool for politicians, attention was primarily focused on Russian interference, neglecting the fact that several politicians themselves were the primary spreaders of disinformation.

Addressing disinformation on social media is a complex task, as it encompasses a range of expression from conspiracy theories to political satire. Restricting information solely based on its falsity or misleading nature may not align with international standards. However, moderation decisions can be made in cases of hate speech that potentially lead to violence or discrimination. Despite problematic videos posted Robert Fico, which contained xenophobic language, platforms like Facebook and YouTube did not remove them, citing the lack of direct resulting violence.

The pending decision on Fico’s posts the Oversight Board, which scrutinizes content moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram, may provide guidance on whether platforms should wait for actual violence to occur or take preventive measures removing content. The outcome will not only determine the platforms’ conduct in Slovakia but also shape their approach to election-related hate speech and incitement to violence in emotionally charged contexts across the EU and beyond.

Sources:

– “Social Media Giants and Election Integrity: Lessons from Slovakia” Barbora Bukovská, Senior Director for Law and Policy at ARTICLE 19.