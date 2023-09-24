Customers Clash with Store Staff Over Delayed iPhone 15 Delivery

A viral video of a brawl between customers and store staff over the delayed delivery of the iPhone 15 has garnered attention on social media platforms. The incident took place at a store in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar area, and the Delhi police have taken legal action against the customers involved.

The release of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series in India created a frenzy among buyers, with many enthusiasts queuing up outside Apple Stores to get their hands on the new smartphone. One customer claimed to have waited for 17 hours to purchase the device. However, along with the excitement, ugly scenes were witnessed as clashes erupted between customers and some shop owners.

In the viral video, lasting 27 seconds, a group of men can be seen attacking a store employee. Other staff members intervened to protect their colleague and subdue the customers. According to reports, the altercation occurred after a customer was denied the purchase of an iPhone 15 model the sales personnel. The police have verified the video and have initiated legal action against the customers under CRPC 107/151.

The iPhone 15 series, comprised of four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max – was launched on September 12 and became available for sale in stores on Friday. The new series boasts features such as a 48 MP camera, USB-C port, and Super Retina XDR display that utilizes OLED technology.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos showing long queues of eager customers waiting to become proud owners of the latest iPhone. Some clips even captured conflicts between customers and store staff. Apple Stores in Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket were inundated with early buyers, with crowds gathering even before the official store opening hours.

