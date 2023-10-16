WhatsApp Introduces IP Address Hiding Feature for Calls to Enhance Privacy

WhatsApp has begun implementing a feature in the beta versions of Android and iOS that allows users to hide their device’s IP address during calls as a security and privacy measure. This feature prevents other users from being able to track the location of the device from which the call is being made.

The IP address (Internet Protocol) is a unique label composed of a set of numbers that identifies a device on the Internet or on a local network. It is used to facilitate the transmission of information between devices within a network. However, IP addresses also contain information about the device’s location, making it possible to accurately track the user’s location.

Continuing its efforts to improve user security and privacy, WhatsApp has introduced the option to hide the IP address during calls in the beta version of its app for iOS and Android. This provides users with an additional layer of security and prevents malicious actors from locating their address.

To access this feature, WhatsApp has added a new “Advanced” tab within the “Privacy Settings” screen. In this tab, users can activate the “Protect IP Address in Calls” function, which prevents their location from being revealed, especially in calls with unknown users. The data transmission is securely carried out through WhatsApp servers.

However, it should be noted that enabling the option to hide the IP address may reduce the call quality due to encryption processes, as indicated the platform. The IP protection function has been launched for some testers who have the beta version 2.23.21.12 for Android and beta version 23.21.1.70 for iOS.

