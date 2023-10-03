Pinterest: A Social Network That Shines at Events

Pinterest is a popular platform that allows users to create and manage personal themed boards of collections of images, covering a wide range of topics such as events, hobbies, and interests. Users can search for other pinboards and save or “repin” images to their own collections. Recently, on September 26th, Pinterest held an event for clients and content creators to unveil their upcoming Christmas campaign, called “Christmas with Pinterest.” Despite the scorching 40°C heat in Madrid, the Camera Studio was transformed into a Christmas wonderland reminiscent of Harrods in London.

The event aimed to provide inspiration for winter-themed events and assist content creators in launching decorative ideas for the upcoming holiday season. The space was adorned with stars, trees, light bulbs, garlands, and various other festive details, instantly transporting attendees to the month of December. Extra touches such as wooden logs, candles, personalized signs, fir trees, gingerbread cookies, and customized gifts created a cozy atmosphere that made it feel like Christmas was in the air.

The event spanned three days, during which guests had the opportunity to participate in various workshops and immerse themselves in a magical and festive environment. Workshops included personalized cocktail-making and a decorative box-making session with a focus on Christmas elements. Attendees also had the chance to attend talks professionals in the decoration and interior design industry to gain insights on how to create an authentically Christmas-themed event.

The challenge was to transform the studio into a mini Harrods, striking a balance between classic and elegant styles. According to Cristina, the entire decoration and props were personalized using Pinterest’s signature red color.

The event offered a combination of insightful talks and engaging workshops, offering participants the chance to learn, create, and be inspired. It showcased the power of Pinterest not only as a social platform but also as a valuable tool for event planning and design.

