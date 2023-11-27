LinkedIn: Going Beyond Professional Connections to Find Love

In a digital world filled with dating apps, one woman from Singapore has caught the attention of the virtual community proclaiming that the professional platform LinkedIn surpasses even the well-known dating apps in the pursuit of finding love. User @candi.licipus shared her reasons through a viral TikTok video, triggering a wave of reactions and comments.

The unusual choice of LinkedIn as her romantic hunting ground was supported unconventional yet convincing arguments. According to the woman, LinkedIn offers the possibility to apply more specific filters in order to find the perfect partner. Instead of relying on location and general preferences, she highlights the ability to search for people based on their education, profession, and country of origin.

In her own words, she stated, “I’m looking for doctors, lawyers, economists (…). Unfortunately, I can’t filter height, but at least there are very nice photos in which I can do some analysis.” This peculiar search strategy captured the attention of over 2.2 million viewers on TikTok, accumulating more than 150,000 likes.

The reactions were quick to come, and the comments section was filled with intrigued and amused users, some requesting advice on how to successfully conduct dates through that social network. The woman’s unusual perspective sparked an unexpected conversation about the unexplored possibilities of professional social networks in the realm of romance.

Although many received these statements with humor, some wondered if this approach could be successful in the search for genuine love, while many questioned her attitude as they claim that the platform is only for professional purposes.

