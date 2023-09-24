A Response to Criticism: Lidia G. Merenciano Affirms Her Identity as an Archaeologist

Archaeologist and science communicator Lidia G. Merenciano found herself compelled to respond to a comment left on one of her Instagram videos, sparking a flurry of attention on Twitter. In the video, Merenciano stated that Julius Caesar was never an emperor, clarifying that he held the position of “imperium,” the military power within the Roman Republic. The first emperor was, in fact, his son Augustus.

One user criticized Merenciano’s work and questioned her qualifications, saying, “First, you are not an archaeologist. Having a title proves nothing, only that you have completed the degree. Second, you are not even a good science communicator because you lack respect and education.” The commenter added, “This channel has lost all its appeal beyond your physical appearance, as it seems that you don’t have much else to offer.”

Merenciano shared this critical comment on Twitter, remarking, “I just said that Caesar cannot be considered an emperor because he NEVER WAS, and this person will never forgive me for it.” Irony laced her words, garnering over 5,400 likes.

However, Merenciano did not remain silent. From her social media profile, she responded, “A title doesn’t make you an archaeologist, only if you work as one. Coincidentally, besides my title, I WORK as an archaeology disseminator and make a living from it. I am an ARCHAEOLOGIST.” This response resonated with over 1,500 likes.

Merenciano’s expertise and dedication to archaeology are not defined a mere title but her knowledge, experience, and commitment to sharing the wonders of the field with the world. She’s a valuable contributor and an outspoken advocate for her profession.

Definitions:

– Imperium: The supreme power or authority held a Roman magistrate.

– Archaeologist: A scientist who studies human history and prehistory through the excavation of artifacts and structures.

