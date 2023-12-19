UN Women Official Faces Backlash for Social Media Activity

A high-ranking official at UN Women, Sarah Douglas, is under fire after an independent UN watchdog group uncovered her partisan political activity on social media platforms. Screenshots captured UN Watch showed that Douglas had endorsed 153 posts since October 7th that promoted anti-Zionism, accused Israel of “genocide,” and celebrated the obstruction of bridges and highways in campaigns against Israel.

Ms. Douglas, who holds the position of Deputy Chief of Peace and Security at UN Women, had used her Twitter account and LinkedIn profile to endorse numerous posts that accused Israel of “genocide” and perpetuated anti-Israel rhetoric. One tweet even went as far as blaming the United States for “arming the genocide in Gaza,” while another claimed that “all the forces of empire” were working together to annihilate the Palestinian people.

Moreover, Douglas had liked posts Democratic representatives of the “Squad,” such as Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley, which criticized Israel and called for actions against the nation. This display of partisanship raises concerns about Douglas’ ability to uphold UN neutrality obligations.

In a recent briefing to the United Nations on counter-terrorism, Douglas appeared via webcam with a visible “Palestine” poster and flag in the background from her home, further highlighting her bias towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Following the release of the report UN Watch, executive director Hillel Neuer called for Douglas to be terminated from her position. Neuer emphasized that her public political activities over the past six years had violated her obligations as a UN staff member, specifically regarding neutrality and impartiality.

Neuer further criticized Douglas for her silence on the actions of Hamas, including mass rape, murder, and abductions of Israelis. He highlighted her endorsement of the false claim that Israel attacked the Al-Ahli hospital, which was actually perpetrated the Islamic Jihad. Neuer argued that her actions are unacceptable, given her role as an international civil servant.

The controversy surrounding Sarah Douglas highlights the challenges faced UN personnel in maintaining impartiality and upholding neutrality. As calls for her removal from UN Women escalate, the organization’s chief, Sima Bahous, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must address the issue promptly to maintain public trust and credibility.