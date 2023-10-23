A New Website Accuses Thousands of Employees of Supporting Hamas

A website called anti-israel-employees.com has recently emerged, claiming to gather evidence to prove the support of thousands of individuals employed various companies to Hamas. The website claims to have gathered over 22,000 “testimonies” extracted from the LinkedIn profiles of these workers. The logos of well-known companies such as Mastercard, Amazon, YouTube, Deloitte, and numerous universities are prominently displayed on the website.

Upon clicking on these logos, a list of employees associated with the respective companies appears, along with their LinkedIn posts. However, as highlighted The New York Times, spending just five minutes on the website reveals that the majority of the accused statements are simply opinions and slogans, such as #FreePalestine or #GazaUnderAttack.

The site is managed Itai Liptz, an investment fund manager, who initially stated that the page was created to expose those publicly supporting Hamas. However, reports indicate that the content submitted has gone beyond terrorism-related posts.

The platform is straightforward, allowing users to submit content they deem inappropriate or potentially dangerous. The website’s team evaluates these submissions before publishing them. Liptz expressed regret that the site has turned into a “witch hunt” and has promised to enhance the filters used to select posts.

The attorney overseeing the content has revealed receiving a cease and desist letter from LinkedIn. The social media platform alleges that anti-israel-employees.com is employing a technique known as “web scraping,” which is in violation of LinkedIn’s guidelines. In response, the lawyer representing the website accused LinkedIn of attempting to restrict freedom of speech.

As a result of the website’s accusations, several individuals mentioned on the site have felt compelled to delete their posts from their LinkedIn profiles.

