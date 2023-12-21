A humanitarian convoy has successfully delivered life-saving food from Jordan into Gaza, marking the first such delivery since the conflict broke out in the Middle East. The United Nations (UN) took to social media to highlight this important step towards addressing the needs of people in Gaza. However, the UN’s post on social media, seemingly forgetting the existence of Israel, caused a stir among social media users.

Critics were quick to point out that it is impossible to “cross” from Jordan into Gaza without first crossing Israel. This oversight is significant considering that Israel plays a crucial role in authorizing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, with the involvement of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The UN has been vocal about the lack of humanitarian aid being allowed into Gaza. Despite this, recent videos on social media showed chaotic scenes as aid entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt. Ordinary Gazans were seen mobbing the aid trucks, with some climbing up and throwing aid to others on the ground. The trucks were even guarded armed Hamas terrorists.

Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, has disrupted the flow of aid into the territory. There have been instances of delays in aid truck entry through the Rafah crossing, and reports have emerged of Hamas diverting the limited aid for its own purposes.

This incident is not the first time the UN has faced criticism during the Israel-Hamas conflict. It has been accused of overlooking the violence suffered Israeli women, as well as the close ties between Hamas and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The UN’s failure to condemn Hamas attacks and the taking of Israeli hostages further eroded its credibility during the conflict.

In conclusion, while the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza is a significant step, the oversight the UN in recognizing Israel’s role in the process has garnered attention and criticism. This incident underscores the need for accurate and informed communication, especially in sensitive geopolitical situations.