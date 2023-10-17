Teenager Arrested for Threatening Message Against Teacher on Snapchat

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended the gendarmes in Béziers on Monday as he was on his way to Marc Bloch High School in Sérignan (Hérault). The teenager had shared a message on his Snapchat account the previous Sunday afternoon, which included the name of one of his teachers and the phrase: “you’re next,” accompanied three emojis, two of which were a knife and the third a handgun.

He was taken into custody for “written death threat against a person charged with a public service mission.” The teenager claims that it was a joke directed at his classmates, even though he actually had a good relationship with the targeted teacher. However, he had recently received a disciplinary sanction at his high school in the form of a three-day citizenship training, which aimed to make him reflect on the principle of secularism. This disciplinary measure was imposed because a reference to Al Qaeda was found in his correspondence notebook instead of his class name.

The teenager’s detention can last up to 48 hours.

This incident highlights the seriousness with which authorities are taking threats made against individuals carrying out public service roles. The use of social media platforms like Snapchat to spread such messages amplifies the potential harm that can be caused. It is crucial for individuals to understand the impact of their words and actions, even when meant as jokes. Schools and educational institutions play a crucial role in educating students about the consequences of their behavior and promoting a safe and respectful environment for everyone.

In this case, the disciplinary sanction imposed the school aimed to address the teenager’s inappropriate behavior and encourage him to reflect on important principles such as secularism. The intention behind the sanction was not to excessively punish the student but to help him understand the seriousness of his actions and the potential consequences they can have. The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings will determine the appropriate measures to be taken regarding the teenager’s actions, considering the severity of the threat made.

Threats and acts of violence in schools have become an increasing concern in recent years. It is crucial for parents, educators, and communities to work together to create an atmosphere where students feel safe and supported, while also being aware of the potential risks posed social media and other online platforms.

Sources:

– Definition of “menace de mort par écrit contre une personne chargée d’une mission de service public.” (written death threat against a person charged with a public service mission) – French legal terminology.

– Marc Bloch High School – educational institution in Sérignan, Hérault, France.