WhatsApp Users Targeted Hackers, Kaspersky Reports

WhatsApp users have become the target of hackers, according to cybersecurity expert Kaspersky. The company has reported that 340,000 victims were affected these attacks during the month of October alone. While the attacks are widespread, it appears that the malicious software involved primarily targets users who communicate in Arabic and Azerbaijani.

To propagate the malware, hackers are using “mods.” Third-party mods are quite popular and normally allow users to add functionality or customize the messaging service’s interface, but only on Android. These unofficial programs make it more difficult to control their distribution, as they are often distributed through popular Telegram channels.

One of these mods has been modified with “suspicious components (a service and a broadcast receiver).” Once installed on the targeted device, the malware sends information to the attacker’s server, such as the IMEI, phone number, and more. Additionally, the software diligently transmits information about the victim’s contacts and account details every five minutes. The hackers even have the capability to activate the microphone and download files from external storage.

According to Kaspersky’s analysis, this tampered mod primarily targeted users in Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, and Egypt, but “the phenomenon also affects individuals from the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and elsewhere.” To avoid being affected this spyware, it is recommended to download applications and software from official and reputable sources, as well as to use well-known security software.

