The “Four-Letter Company”: CJNG Cartel Uses Facebook to Recruit Workers

The CJNG cartel, also known as Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, is using Facebook groups in Mexico to recruit workers for their illegal activities. The job ads, which offer attractive benefits such as a weekly salary of up to 10,000 pesos (532 euros), meals, transportation, and accommodations, are circulated on these platforms. The cartel is notorious in Mexico, and it is commonly referred to as “the four-letter company,” which represents its initials.

This recruitment strategy, coined as “narcomarketing” anthropologist Alejandra León, takes advantage of the fact that popular social media platforms do not immediately remove their posts, or if they do, it is after considerable time and through reports. The CJNG primarily uses Facebook for recruitment, but TikTok has also become a popular platform for cartel members to showcase their wealth, lifestyle, and influence, attracting young individuals who aspire to live a similar life.

The cartel’s recruitment efforts extend beyond civilians, as they also actively seek professional hitmen and individuals with military backgrounds. The CJNG even recruits professionals such as chemistry teachers who are valued for their expertise in creating new synthetic drugs. In fact, a recent study revealed that cartels in Mexico are the country’s fifth-largest employer, with an estimated 160,000 to 185,000 members.

However, the consequences of cartel involvement are devastating. According to the Red por los Derechos de la Infancia en México, there are approximately 30,000 children exploited cartels in Mexico. Additionally, homicides related to the activities of these criminal organizations accounted for around 34,000 deaths in 2021 alone. This violence highlights the failure of the “war on drugs” initiated the Mexican government in 2006, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and disappearances, including civilians, military personnel, and police officers.

To address this issue, experts suggest shifting from a reactive to a preventive strategy to combat cartel recruitment. Current trends indicate that within 10 years, 17% of individuals recruited cartels will be dead, and 20% will be incarcerated. Preventing recruitment will not only reduce violence but also disrupt cartels’ operations and control over territories.

