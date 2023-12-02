WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with New Secret Code Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is introducing a new feature that allows users to hide locked conversations behind a secret code chosen the user. This feature adds an extra layer of security to the app’s existing conversation locking system, which was launched in May of last year and protected specific conversations within a secured folder through fingerprint, facial recognition, or password authentication.

With the new secret code system, users will be able to completely hide the presence of locked conversation folders. This comes as a response to the demand for increased confidentiality from WhatsApp users who want to ensure their private discussions remain private. While WhatsApp is already known for its end-to-end encryption of messages, this level of protection does not extend to situations where an unlocked phone can be accessed someone else.

To make locking conversations even simpler, WhatsApp has streamlined the process. Users can now lock a conversation simply long-pressing on the desired discussion. This new feature aims to provide ease of use while maintaining a high level of privacy for the app’s users.

The rollout of the secret code feature has already begun, and it will be available to all users worldwide in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does the secret code feature work in WhatsApp?



A: The secret code feature allows users to create a personalized code, which can consist of letters, numbers, special characters, or even emojis, to lock and hide their conversations within the app.

Q: Why is WhatsApp introducing this feature?



A: WhatsApp is introducing this feature to enhance the security and privacy of users’ conversations. While the app already encrypts messages, the new secret code adds an extra layer of protection, particularly in situations where an unlocked phone may be accessed others.

Q: When will the secret code feature be available to all users?



A: The secret code feature has begun rolling out and will be available to all users worldwide in the coming months.