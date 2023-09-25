Brisbane Star Lachie Neale Wins Controversial Second Brownlow Medal

Lachie Neale of the Brisbane Lions has been awarded his second Brownlow Medal, winning a narrow margin of two votes. However, controversy surrounds one particular game where Neale received three votes despite having a relatively lackluster performance.

During Brisbane’s Round 6 win against GWS, Neale was unexpectedly named best on ground, sparking outrage on social media. Despite not receiving any coaches’ votes and only recording seven kicks, Neale was awarded the three votes for this match. This decision shocked the AFL community and turned the Brownlow Medal count in Neale’s favor.

Critics pointed out that other players had more impactful performances in that game. Giants player Josh Kelly had 41 disposals, Neale’s teammate Daniel Rich recorded 27 disposals and 750 meters gained, and Charlie Cameron kicked seven goals. Yet, Neale, who was the 10th highest disposal getter in the match with an efficiency of just 65%, was deemed best on ground.

This contentious three-vote effort propelled Neale to the top of the leaderboard midway through the Brownlow Medal count, ultimately leading to his victory in the final round of the season. However, the controversy did not end with Neale’s win.

Another questionable decision came in Round 14 when young Port Adelaide midfielder Jason Horne-Francis was named best on ground. Despite only recording 13 disposals, one mark, and one tackle, Horne-Francis received the maximum votes from the umpires. This decision, like Neale’s Round 6 performance, left critics baffled and questioning the credibility of the umpires’ opinions.

Despite these controversies, Lachie Neale secured his second Brownlow Medal, edging out Marcus Bontempelli from the Western Bulldogs. Neale’s victory will undoubtedly stir ongoing debates about the process and fairness of the Brownlow Medal selection.

Definitions:

– Brownlow Medal: The Brownlow Medal is awarded annually to the best and fairest player in the Australian Football League (AFL) based on votes given umpires.

– Best on ground: This term refers to the player judged umpires as having the most significant impact or performance in a particular game.

Sources:

– Brisbane star Lachie Neale claims second Brownlow Medal in controversial win, Monica Lanaro, Fox Sports, 2021.