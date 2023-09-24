AFL Umpire Michael Pell: A Year in Limbo

In November 2022, AFL umpire Michael Pell was arrested along with three other men in connection with a Brownlow Medal betting scandal. Though almost a year has passed since his arrest, Pell has not been charged and the investigation is still ongoing.

The arrest had a devastating impact on Pell’s life. He was rejected from jobs, assaulted while playing for a local football team, and became a pariah in the sporting industry. The threat of charges hung over his head, and the public response to his arrest stands in contrast to the fact that he has not been charged with any involvement in the betting scandal.

The AFL’s integrity unit and Victoria Police have been investigating the allegations against Pell, but no charges have been laid. This has raised concerns among sporting administrators about the gap between a highly publicised arrest and the lack of charges.

The allegation is that Pell leaked Brownlow Medal votes from specific matches in the 2022 AFL season. It is believed that the men under investigation laid bets on games in which Pell umpired and helped cast votes for the Brownlow Medal. The AFL stated that there was no suggestion of match-fixing or spot-fixing and that the alleged breach did not influence the outcome of the games.

The Brownlow Medal has become a significant event in the punting calendar, with bettors able to place bets on every game and round in a single night. The AFL’s integrity unit initially became aware of suspicious betting on the Brownlow Medal and identified individuals suspected of using insider information. PointsBet, one of the AFL’s betting partners, notified the league of the suspicious activity.

While the investigation into Pell’s alleged involvement in the betting scandal continues, he remains in a state of limbo. His lawyer has expressed the difficulty and trying time that Pell and his family have experienced over the past 10 months.

Sources:

– The Age

– Channel 7