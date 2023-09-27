UMass Memorial Health and Milford Regional Medical Center Explore Merger

UMass Memorial Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare organization and employer in Central Massachusetts, is considering a potential corporate affiliation with Milford Regional Medical Center. The two hospitals have signed a nonbinding agreement, allowing them to explore the merger further.

The decision to pursue a corporate affiliation comes as Milford Regional faces challenges in maintaining its status as an independent community hospital. The healthcare landscape, coupled with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has posed obstacles for the hospital’s expansion.

Dr. Eric W. Dickson, President and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, expressed confidence in the proposed merger, stating that it would improve access to healthcare services for patients in Central Massachusetts. The collaboration aims to meet shared goals while supporting the continued success of Milford Regional.

Milford Regional’s leadership sees joining forces with UMass Memorial Health as an opportunity for future growth and enhanced opportunities. The affiliation would enable the hospital to expand strategically and meet the evolving needs of the community.

Negotiations between UMass Memorial Health and Milford Regional will continue to explore the corporate affiliation. The goals include maintaining Milford Regional as the preferred provider in the Greater Milford area, retaining and expanding the number of employees, making capital investments to enhance services and care delivery, and sustaining clinical programs and services.

UMass Memorial Health operates multiple hospitals, including HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, HealthAlliance-Hospital Leominster Campus, and Marlborough Hospital. The organization also has an affiliation with Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

