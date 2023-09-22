Noah Cyrus Shows off Toned Abs in Sweatsuit as She Embraces Relaxation

Noah Cyrus, the talented singer known for her edgy fashion looks and recent album release, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a cozy sweatsuit, giving her followers a glimpse of her sculpted abs. The singer hasn’t revealed much about her workout routine, but it’s clear that she stays active and fit through various activities.

One of Noah’s favorite hobbies is horseback riding, which she has been passionate about since her training for the Olympics in 2013. She recently shared a video on TikTok of herself riding her horse, Comet, showing her love for all things equestrian. In addition to riding horses, Noah enjoys spending time in nature, going for walks or even hiking. She shared a TikTok video of a woodsy hike with her dog and fiancé, Pinkus.

Noah also keeps her body moving through her love for TikTok dances. She often records herself dancing and shares it with her followers, embracing the fun and exercise that comes with it.

Apart from her physical fitness, Noah also places a strong emphasis on her mental health. She has been candid about her struggles with Xanax addiction and her journey towards recovery. Music serves as a healing outlet for her, and she often shares inspiring messages about the daily battle for mental well-being on her Instagram.

Outside of her music career and healthy lifestyle, Noah also enjoys cooking. She recently appeared on Fuse’s Made From Scratch cooking show, where she prepared a delectable meal including filet mignon with truffle salt, sweet potatoes, and broccolini. She also shared a humorous TikTok video of herself doing an iconic “salad shake.”

Noah Cyrus proves that relaxation and taking care of oneself are essential. Whether it’s engaging in physical activities like horseback riding or enjoying hobbies like cooking, she demonstrates the importance of finding balance for both physical and mental well-being.

