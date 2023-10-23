New Netflix Animated Movie ‘Ultraman: Rising’ Set to Release in 2024

Netflix has announced a new animated movie titled ‘Ultraman: Rising’ set to release in 2024. This movie is part of the long-running Japanese superhero franchise and will be a new entry in the Ultraman IP. The streaming service previously had the exclusive rights to the Ultraman anime series, which aired from 2019 to 2023. The upcoming movie follows baseball superstar Ken Sato as he becomes the Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. Alongside his superhero duties, Ken also has to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. The movie will explore themes of parenthood and the complicated relationships between parents and children.

Director Shannon Tindle has shared some details about the movie in a Twitter AMA. He mentioned that there will be easter eggs for existing fans of Ultraman but the main goal is to create something that everyone can connect with. Tindle drew inspiration from manga, Tohoscope films, Godzilla, and the film Moneyball. He also hinted at the possibility of a sequel, expressing that he has more ideas for the franchise.

The first look at ‘Ultraman: Rising’ will debut at Netflix’s Geeked Week in November 2023. The movie is being developed Netflix’s internal animation division in partnership with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Tsuburaya Productions. ILM, known for its work on Star Wars and Marvel projects, has previously collaborated with Netflix on projects like ‘Lost Ollie’ and ‘The Sandman.’ Tsuburaya Productions has a long history with the Ultraman IP, having produced numerous TV and movie entries in the franchise. Shannon Tindle serves as the director, with John Aoshima as co-director. The project is being written Tindle and Marc Haimes, who previously worked together on ‘Kubo and the Two Strings.’

No cast members have been announced yet, but the plan is to have a mix of Japanese and Western stars in addition to a large number of below-the-line talent from Japan. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Ultraman: Rising’ in 2024.

Sources: Variety