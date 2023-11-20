Amidst the political landscape of Iran, the Paydari party, a hardliner faction, is demanding an increased share of seats in the next parliamentary elections set to be held in March. Led Morteza Aqa-Tehrani, the Paydari party has been actively working to consolidate power, a claim that has been disputed various politicians within Iran’s ruling elite.

Previously accused of spearheading a political “purification” project to ensure the dominance of ultraconservatives, the party’s stronghold continues to escalate with its relentless pursuit of a majority in the parliament. Former Majles Speaker Gholam Ali Haddad Adel even labeled Paydari as “radical,” highlighting the party’s uncompromising stance.

Aqa-Tehrani, the head of the Cultural Committee of the Majles, continues to champion the party’s restrictive policies, such as curbing Iranians’ access to social media and advocating for broader limitations on the internet. Justifying these measures, he claims that they align with Islamic principles established centuries ago and promote better utilization of social media.

Paydari has also taken credit for its involvement in criminalizing and banning abortions, as well as assisting the government in circumventing US sanctions. While concrete evidence remains elusive, their assertion raises concerns about potential money laundering and financial corruption, given Iran’s history of unofficial oil markets.

The party’s ideological foundation, as articulated the late Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, revolves around the principle of Velayah, emphasizing absolute obedience to the Supreme Leader. However, a video circulating on social media reveals the hesitance of Ayatollah Mesbah to kiss the feet of Khamenei, highlighting the complexity of their relationship.

The presence of Mojtaba Yazdi, son of Ayatollah Mesbah, at the Paydari Party’s recent gathering further solidifies the influence of the founding father. Mojtaba emphasized the need for a clear roadmap, a leader, and a guide, citing Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s visionary role for the Islamic revolution and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s current guidance.

Critics, such as reformist commentator Sadeq Zibakalam, argue that the ongoing disqualification of non-conservative candidates and the political purification campaign will likely result in even lower voter turnout than in previous elections. This suggests a further erosion of trust and enthusiasm among Iranians regarding the political process.

In conclusion, Iran’s Paydari party continues to assert its dominance within the political landscape, aiming to secure a larger share of parliamentary seats. With its strict policies on social media, internet access, and support for conservative causes, the party’s influence and power remain contentious topics in Iranian politics.

FAQ

1. What is the Paydari party in Iran?

The Paydari party is a hardliner faction in Iran that holds the majority in the parliament (Majles). It is known for its conservative policies and strict adherence to Islamic principles.

2. What is the political “purification” project mentioned in the article?

The political “purification” project refers to the alleged effort the Paydari party to purge the Iranian political landscape of non-conservative candidates and secure a monopoly on power for ultraconservatives.

3. What are some of the policies advocated the Paydari party?

The Paydari party has been actively involved in restricting Iranians’ access to social media and advocating for broader limitations on the internet. They have also pushed for the criminalization and banning of abortions, as well as claiming credit for circumventing US sanctions.

4. Who is the Supreme Leader in Iran?

The Supreme Leader of Iran is the highest-ranking political and religious authority in the country. Currently, Ali Khamenei holds this position.