Wardens Policing London’s Ulez Wear Balaclavas After TikTok Shamings

Wardens responsible for enforcing London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) are now wearing balaclavas in response to clashes with anti-Ulez activists, known as Blade Runners, that have been filmed and posted on TikTok. These activists have been painting over camera lenses, deflating tires, and obstructing the vans in attempts to disrupt the green scheme. The Ulez vans use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to identify older vehicles that are subject to a daily charge of £12.50.

Videos posted on TikTok show heated confrontations between Blade Runners and Ulez officials. In one video, an activist taunts a balaclava-clad Ulez official with a placard, asking how much they are paid for the “most hated job in the country.” The official responds saying it’s none of the activist’s business. In another video, a Ulez official explains that they are not hated and are only doing the job to pay their bills.

Critics argue that the Ulez scheme is “daylight robbery” for taxpayers, as Transport for London (TfL) is paying undisclosed sums to operate the vans and provide security guards. The expansion of the Ulez to all London boroughs has also raised concerns about its impact on poorer areas and the effectiveness of the scrappage scheme in getting rid of non-compliant vehicles.

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall has criticized the Ulez expansion and vowed to stop it on day one if elected. TfL has stated that Ulez staff are allowed to wear face coverings and sunglasses if they feel threatened, but they are not actively advised to do so. TfL is working with the police to address instances of vandalism and criminal activity related to the Ulez.

