Preview of UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State: A Clash of Struggling Teams

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) are set to face off in a Sun Belt clash on October 28, 2023, at Malone Stadium. Both teams are struggling this season, making this matchup a critical one for their respective campaigns.

UL Monroe enters the game after a disappointing 38-28 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Their offense has been lackluster, ranking 104th in the nation with 334.7 yards per game and their defense hasn’t fared much better, allowing an average of 450.4 yards per game, the 10th worst in the country. Their passing game has been particularly weak, ranking 20th worst, while their run defense has been vulnerable, conceding 181.6 rushing yards per game (19th worst). Despite these challenges, UL Monroe has managed to put up decent rushing numbers, averaging 160.9 yards per game.

Arkansas State has also struggled this season, coming off a similar defeat to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Their defense has been porous, ranking seventh worst in the nation, surrendering an average of 457.0 total yards per game. However, their offense has shown some signs of life, putting up 361.3 total yards per contest. Their passing game ranks 75th, but their passing defense is a cause for concern, ranking 14th worst, giving up 264.6 yards per game. On the ground, Arkansas State’s defense has struggled, allowing 192.4 rushing yards per game (14th worst), while their rushing offense has been subpar with 140.7 yards per game.

Key players to watch from UL Monroe include Jiya Wright, who leads the team in passing yards and rushing yards, and Isaiah Woullard, who has the most rushing yards. For Arkansas State, Jaylen Raynor leads the team in passing yards and rushing yards, while Courtney Jackson is the top receiver.

Both UL Monroe and Arkansas State will be looking to turn their seasons around with a win in this matchup. It will be a battle of struggling teams eager to find their footing and regain momentum. Don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and secure your tickets now to witness the game live at Malone Stadium.

FAQs

