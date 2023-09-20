United Kingdom Approves Controversial Internet Safety Law

British lawmakers have passed a new internet safety law aimed at regulating digital and social media companies such as TikTok, Google, Facebook, and Instagram parent company Meta. The government claims that this legislation will make the UK the safest place in the world to be online, but critics argue that it poses a threat to online privacy and freedom of speech.

The UK’s online safety law is part of a broader global effort to rein in the power of tech giants, particularly those based in the United States. The European Union implemented its own Digital Services Act, which includes similar provisions, last month.

The new law mandates that social media platforms remove illegal content, including child sexual abuse, hate speech, terrorism-related content, revenge porn, and posts promoting self-harm. Platforms will also be required to prevent such content from appearing in the first place and offer users more controls, including the ability to block anonymous trolls.

Additionally, the law holds platforms responsible for protecting children’s online safety. This means that they must prevent children from accessing content that, while not illegal, may be harmful or inappropriate for their age, such as pornography, bullying, or content that glorifies eating disorders or provides instructions for suicide.

Social media platforms will also be required to verify the age of users, typically setting the minimum age at 13, while pornographic websites must ensure that users are at least 18 years old. The law also criminalizes certain online activities, including cyberflashing, which entails sending unwanted explicit images to others.

Companies that do not comply with the law, regardless of their location, can face fines of up to £18 million ($22 million) or 10% of their annual global sales, whichever amount is higher. Senior managers at tech companies may also face criminal prosecution and possible imprisonment if they fail to respond to information requests from UK regulators. Furthermore, they can be held criminally liable if their company fails to comply with regulators’ notices regarding child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, will be responsible for enforcing the law, with a focus on addressing illegal content as the government adopts a phased approach to implementation.

Overall, the passing of the internet safety law represents the UK’s commitment to online safety and holding tech companies accountable for the content that appears on their platforms. However, its potential impact on privacy and freedom of speech remains a subject of debate.

Sources:

– The Associated Press