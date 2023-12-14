According to a Ukrainian soldier who spoke to the BBC, the recent Ukrainian advances on the Dnipro river have been met with significant challenges. The soldier revealed that many of the soldiers sent to defend the newly established foothold on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro were so inexperienced that they couldn’t even swim.

Despite being hailed as a triumph Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian forces defending their positions on the frontline are facing shortages in equipment and reinforcements. The soldier explained that there were not enough men to adequately defend the area, with only individual companies instead of the expected brigades being sent.

“We need people, but trained people, not the green ones we have there now,” the soldier stated. Some soldiers had only received three weeks of training and had little practical experience with shooting. In fact, it was revealed that there were marines who couldn’t swim among the troops.

Additionally, Ukraine is experiencing manpower problems as the war with Russia continues into its second year. Ukraine initially saw a surge in enlistments following the invasion, but as casualties increased, the number of new recruits dwindled. Although Ukraine does not publish recruitment figures, there are concerns that international support for Ukraine’s resistance is waning.

On the other hand, Russia, despite also experiencing high casualty rates, has a significantly larger population than Ukraine. Last year, Russia drafted approximately 300,000 civilians to fight in the military, further exacerbating the challenges faced Ukraine.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial for Ukraine to address these issues in order to effectively defend their territory and maintain international support in their resistance against the Russian invasion.