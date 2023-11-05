Ukraine’s military is facing severe criticism after a recent Russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in heavy casualties. Although the exact number of fatalities is yet to be confirmed Ukrainian military officials, Ukrainian media and Russian military bloggers claim that over 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during an award ceremony near the southern frontlines.

The incident has prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to express his dissatisfaction, stating that the tragedy could have been avoided. He has initiated criminal proceedings and emphasized the need for every soldier to be well aware of safety protocols while operating in combat zones.

According to Ukrainian soldiers and military experts, the ceremony should not have taken place in an area prone to strikes. They argue that Ukrainian officers should have been aware of the constant monitoring of Ukrainian troops Russian drones, which often guide air and artillery attacks.

Drone footage of the deadly strike has surfaced on a Russian Telegram channel, revealing the shocking moment of the attack and the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground. While Ukraine’s Strategic Command (StratCom) has confirmed the use of Russia’s Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile, Russia’s military has not officially commented on the attack.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has ordered a full investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for justice. President Zelensky also expressed his commitment to establish the truth and prevent such incidents from happening again.

As Ukraine mourns the loss of its soldiers, questions are being raised about the location of the strike. Reports in Ukrainian media suggest that it occurred in a village near the frontline, believed to be Dymytrovo (renamed Zarichne Ukraine in 2016). The attack coincided with Artillery Day, a celebration honoring military personnel serving in artillery and missile units.

This tragic event has sparked outrage among social media users in Ukraine, with demands for accountability and punishment for those responsible. The incident has also prompted reflection among Russian military bloggers on the frequency of such incidents and the need for better precautions.

While the Ukrainian military faces scrutiny over its handling of the ceremony and potential lapses in safety measures, efforts are being made to uncover the full truth and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

FAQ

What is the casualty figure of the recent Russian missile strike in Ukraine?

The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed Ukrainian military officials. However, Ukrainian media and Russian military bloggers claim that over 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

What is Ukraine’s response to the incident?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his dissatisfaction with the incident and initiated criminal proceedings. He is committed to establishing the truth and preventing such incidents from happening again.

What criticisms have been raised against Ukraine’s military?

Ukrainian soldiers and military experts argue that the award ceremony should not have taken place in a strike-risk area. They believe that Ukrainian officers should have been aware of the constant monitoring of Ukrainian troops Russian drones.

What steps are being taken to investigate the incident?

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has ordered a full investigation into what he describes as a tragedy. The Ukrainian military is actively working to establish the complete truth about the incident.