Russian Propaganda on TikTok: Spreading Disinformation about the Ukraine War

In a recent investigation, the BBC has uncovered a Russian propaganda campaign utilizing thousands of fake accounts on TikTok to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine. These fake accounts have been posting videos that attract millions of views, with the goal of undermining Western support for Ukraine.

The disinformation campaign involves false claims that senior Ukrainian officials and their relatives purchased luxury cars and villas abroad following Russia’s invasion in February 2022. These claims have led to the dismissal of Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. His daughter, Anastasiya Shteinhauz, discovered the campaign when she received a surprising call from her husband, who informed her about a TikTok video claiming she had bought a villa in Madrid. Similar videos alleging property purchases in France soon followed.

TikTok has taken down over 12,000 fake accounts originating in Russia, including almost 800 identified the BBC independently. The videos were part of a wide network of fake TikTok accounts posing as users from countries like Germany, France, Poland, Israel, and Ukraine. These accounts used stolen profile pictures, including those of celebrities like Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson.

The investigation found that the disinformation effort appears to be coordinated, with videos released different accounts on the same day featuring very similar scripts. There is consistent circumstantial evidence suggesting a Russian origin for the network, such as linguistic mistakes typical of Russian speakers and links to a website previously exposed as part of a Russian-linked network impersonating Western news websites.

The videos targeted Ukrainian officials, including Mr. Reznikov and President Volodymyr Zelensky, portraying them as corrupt and uncaring about the war effort. While the videos avoided direct allegations of wrongdoing, they implied that politicians had purchased luxury goods during a time of war, which were proven to be false.

This propaganda campaign aims to undermine trust in Ukraine’s leadership and reduce support for the Ukrainian war effort, particularly among Western countries. TikTok is actively investigating the network and has already removed a covert influence operation originating from Russia. However, the campaign continues, with new videos from the same network still being recommended on the app.

It is crucial to be aware of disinformation campaigns like these and to critically evaluate the information we consume on social media platforms.