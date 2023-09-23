Ukraine Launches Missile Attack on Occupied Crimea

Ukraine launched another missile attack on Sevastopol, the main base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the illegally annexed Crimea, following an attack Ukrainian forces on the fleet’s headquarters. The attack resulted in a serviceman missing and severe damage to the main building. Debris from intercepted missiles fell near a pier in Sevastopol, prompting an hour-long air raid alert and the temporary halt of ferry traffic in the area. There were also reports of loud blasts and rising clouds of smoke in Vilne, northern Crimea.

Ukraine has been targeting naval facilities in Crimea to degrade Russian morale and weaken its military. Military experts believe that it is crucial for Ukraine to continue these attacks to support its ongoing counteroffensive in other regions of the country. In a recent meeting at the White House, President Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the United States’ support providing a version of the longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles. However, the exact number and delivery timeline were not disclosed.

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) could enable Ukraine to strike Russian targets from up to approximately 180 miles away. This move is a response to Ukraine’s request for longer-distance weapons that would enable them to increase their strikes on Russian positions while keeping a safe distance. Previously, the U.S. has been hesitant to provide such weaponry due to concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict and hitting targets deep within Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Russia reportedly launched 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones in the southeast Zaporizhzhia region and the Dnipropetrovsk province in the north. Ukraine claims to have destroyed 14 of these drones. Additionally, Russia carried out 86 strikes on 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials reported civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure facilities and residential areas.

Sources: Associated Press, Institute for the Study of War