Missile Strike Targets Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Crimea

Ukraine carried out a missile strike on Friday, targeting the main headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. The attack resulted in large plumes of smoke and a massive blaze at the building. The governor of Sevastopol reported no information on casualties but mentioned that firefighters were battling the fire and additional emergency forces were being brought in.

The Russian-installed authorities initially warned residents of Sevastopol about the possibility of another attack and urged them to stay indoors. While the danger of an airstrike was later declared as no longer present, residents were still advised to avoid going to the central part of the city due to road closures and ongoing “special efforts.”

Russia has claimed that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the attack, which comes after a series of other recent assaults on Crimea. However, Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed their involvement in the missile strike.

Last week, the Russian-installed authorities in Sevastopol accused Ukraine of attacking a strategic shipyard, resulting in damage to two ships and a fire at the facility. Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the region has been a frequent target, particularly after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters follows a day of intense shelling and missile attacks Russia on cities across Ukraine, resulting in at least five casualties. President Zelenskyy was meeting with President Biden and congressional leaders in Washington at the time, with a potential $24 billion aid package being considered.

