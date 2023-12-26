Ukrainian Military Allegedly Destroys Russian Navy Ship in Crimea

Summary: Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, claimed responsibility for an airstrike on a Russian Navy tank landing ship in the port of Feodosia in Crimea. The strike purportedly resulted in the destruction of the ship. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the ship had been damaged in a Ukrainian attack. Videos on social media showed large explosions in the Feodosia port. One person was reported dead and two injured in the strikes. The ship, named Novocherkask, belongs to the Ropucha class and has a displacement of 3,450 tons. It carries a crew of 87 with capacity for 237 troops and is designed for beach landings. Oleshchuk stated that the Novocherkask had been carrying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. This incident marks the third major loss for the Russian military in less than a week.

Ukraine Strikes Russian Ship in Crimea

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, made a bold claim on Tuesday, stating that Ukrainian forces had successfully carried out an airstrike in Crimea, resulting in the destruction of a Russian Navy tank landing ship. While the claim has not been independently verified, videos shared on social media show large explosions in the Feodosia port, lending some credibility to Oleshchuk’s statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry also acknowledged that the ship, named Novocherkask, had been damaged in a Ukrainian attack. The ship, belonging to the Ropucha class, has a displacement of 3,450 tons and can accommodate a crew of 87 with capacity for 237 troops. It is specially designed for beach landings and is equipped with bow and stern doors for easy access.

Interestingly, Oleshchuk revealed that the Novocherkask was carrying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones at the time of the strike. This raises questions about potential collaborations between Ukraine and Iran in countering Russian military assets in the region.

This incident marks the third significant loss for the Russian military in less than a week, further emphasizing the escalating tensions in Crimea and the surrounding areas. It remains to be seen how Russia will respond to these attacks and whether they will escalate the conflict further.