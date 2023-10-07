Warning: Illegal Streaming Can Lead to Serious Consequences

People in the UK who engage in illegal streaming of movies, sport, and TV shows are being cautioned about the potential risks. A new campaign called BeStreamWise has recently been launched to raise awareness about the dangers associated with using illicit streaming services.

Using these illegal streaming services can lead to various problems. Criminals may make fraudulent transactions using the credit card information provided to sign up for these services. Additionally, hackers can install malware on devices, gaining access to sensitive personal information and bank accounts. It is important to note that engaging in illegal streaming is not a victimless crime. The police can visit the homes of individuals who watch pirate content, and in some cases, people can be prosecuted and sent to prison.

The BeStreamWise campaign aims to educate the public about these risks. They have created a website (bestreamwise.com) and placed posters in the London Underground and other locations. They have also released a short film demonstrating the potential dangers of illegal streaming. The campaign is supported organizations such as the Intellectual Property Office, Crimestoppers, Fact, ITV, Sky, and the Premier League.

The campaign emphasizes that illegal streaming services are often operated sophisticated criminal networks involved in various forms of crime. There are several ways people access unauthorized content, from free streaming sites to apps, TV sticks, and modified boxes. However, using these methods puts users at risk of malware installation, scams, and hacking.

Research conducted the British Association for Screen Entertainment (Base) shows that individuals who view films, TV shows, or sports fixtures through illegal streams often face serious repercussions such as viruses, scams, and breaches of personal data. The risk of fraud and data theft significantly increases when users provide their credit or debit card details to pay for illegal content. A recent study found that 90% of the 50 illegal streaming sites analyzed were classified as risky.

Jenny Radcliffe, a social engineer and “people hacker” involved in the campaign, states that illegal streaming makes individuals prime targets for professional fraudsters. Victims may have little or no means of recovering their losses, and they may even face criminal charges themselves.

To highlight the dangers of illegal streaming, BeStreamWise created a fictional brand called “Mal Streams” that imitated illegal streaming services. At London’s Paddington rail station, they offered commuters a seemingly incredible deal: unlimited free access to TV, film, and sports content for life. Many individuals willingly provided their personal information to register for the service, not realizing it was a setup.

It is crucial to be aware that using illegal streaming services can result in legal consequences. In January of this year, officials from Fact and the police visited homes across the UK to issue warning notices to individuals involved in streaming. Over 1,000 people were identified after raids against a UK-based illegal streaming service.

Illegal streaming may appear to be an easy and cost-effective way to access the latest content, but the potential risks outweigh the benefits. By supporting legal means of content consumption, individuals can avoid falling victim to fraud, viruses, and potential criminal charges.

Sources:

– BeStreamWise Campaign

– British Association for Screen Entertainment (Base)

– Digital Citizens Alliance