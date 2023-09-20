British Government Urges Meta to Prioritize Child Safety in Encryption Plans

The British government has called on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to prioritize child safety in its encryption plans for Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The Online Safety Bill, recently passed parliament, imposes stricter requirements on social media platforms to protect children from harmful content.

While Meta already encrypts messages on WhatsApp, their intention to extend end-to-end encryption to Messenger and Instagram direct messages has raised concerns. Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed support for strong encryption but emphasized that it should not compromise the safety of children.

Braverman highlighted that Meta had not provided sufficient assurances regarding the protection of their platforms from abusers. She urged the company to develop appropriate safeguards alongside their encryption plans. In response, Meta cited the majority of Britons who already rely on encrypted apps for online security and mentioned their efforts to develop robust safety measures.

Meta promised to provide updates on the measures they were implementing, including restricting communication between adults and teenagers who don’t follow each other and using technology to identify and address malicious behavior.

The Online Safety Bill aims to protect children from harmful content. However, the issue of end-to-end encryption remains contentious between tech companies and the government. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp oppose measures that could compel them to break end-to-end encryption.

The government clarified that the bill does not ban end-to-end encryption but rather necessitates companies to take action to prevent child abuse and, as a last resort, develop technology to scan encrypted messages. Tech companies have expressed concerns that scanning messages and implementing end-to-end encryption are fundamentally incompatible.

In conclusion, the British government’s urging of Meta to prioritize child safety in their encryption plans reflects the ongoing debate over balancing online privacy and protection. While Meta highlights its commitment to user safety, the compatibility of encryption and safeguarding measures remains a point of contention.

Definitions:

– End-to-end encryption: A method of secure communication that allows only the sender and recipient to read the messages, preventing interception or surveillance.

– Online Safety Bill: Legislation passed the British parliament to impose stricter requirements on social media platforms, particularly regarding the protection of children from harmful content.

