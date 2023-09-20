The United Kingdom Calls for Child Safety to be Prioritized Over Encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger

The United Kingdom has recently urged Meta Platforms Inc. to prioritize child safety over encryption on its popular social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. This statement comes in light of the passage of the Online Safety Bill and concerns about the potential risks to children from sexual abuse.

In response to Meta’s plans to extend end-to-end encryption to its messaging services, the UK’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has emphasized the importance of child safety in the digital landscape. Braverman remarked, “Meta has failed to provide assurances that they will keep their platforms safe from sickening abusers. They must develop appropriate safeguards to sit alongside their plans for end-to-end encryption.”

Meta, on the other hand, has highlighted its commitment to safety. A spokesperson for the company stated that they have been working on robust safety measures for the past five years to prevent, detect, and combat abuse while maintaining online security. The tech giant plans to release updates that include restrictions on adults messaging teenagers who do not follow them and the use of technology to identify and combat malicious behavior.

The passage of the Online Safety Bill in the UK parliament imposes stricter requirements on social media platforms to protect children from harmful content. However, the main issue lies in the clash between end-to-end encryption and the government’s intent to combat child abuse. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and iMessage are concerned that the bill’s provisions could compromise encryption. The government, however, maintains that the bill does not ban encryption but instead seeks responsible action from tech companies to address child abuse, including the development of technologies to scan encrypted messages.

It is crucial for companies like Meta to find a balance between privacy and child safety, considering the increasing use of messaging platforms children and the potential risks they may face. With the implementation of appropriate safeguards, it is possible to protect children without compromising encryption.

Sources: Reuters