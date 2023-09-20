Meta Plans to Implement End-to-End Encryption on Messenger and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has announced plans to implement end-to-end encryption across Messenger and Instagram direct messages. By encrypting messages, Meta aims to enhance the safety and security of user communications.

However, the implementation of end-to-end encryption has raised concerns regarding the protection of children from online sexual abuse. Following the passing of the Online Safety Bill the British parliament, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, urged Meta not to roll out encryption without appropriate safety measures in place.

Braverman expressed her support for strong encryption for online users but emphasized that the safety of children should not be compromised. She criticized Meta for failing to provide assurances of safeguarding platforms from abusers and called for the development of additional safeguards to accompany the encryption plans.

In response, Meta stated that the majority of users already rely on encrypted apps for protection against hackers, fraudsters and criminals. The company highlighted its efforts over the past five years to implement robust safety measures to prevent and combat abuse while maintaining online security.

Meta further announced its intention to introduce measures such as restricting adult users from messaging teenagers who do not follow them and utilizing technology to identify and take action against malicious behavior. The company assured that as they roll out end-to-end encryption, they will continue providing reports to law enforcement to ensure the safety of users.

The Online Safety Bill, which passed into law, places stricter requirements on social media platforms to protect children from accessing harmful content. The bone of contention lies in the provision regarding end-to-end encryption. Messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, have opposed the provision, arguing that it could force them to break encryption. The government, however, clarified that the bill does not ban encryption but instead calls for companies to address child abuse concerns and develop technology to scan encrypted messages as a last resort.

– End-to-end encryption: A method of secure communication where only the communicating parties can access the messages, preventing interception from third parties.

– Online Safety Bill: Legislation aimed at regulating online platforms and protecting users from harmful content, particularly emphasizing the safety of children.

