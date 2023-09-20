Britain Urges Meta to Prioritize Child Safety in Encryption Plans

Britain’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has called on Meta (formerly Facebook) to prioritize safety measures for children before implementing end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. While supporting strong encryption for online users, Braverman highlights the importance of protecting children from sexual abuse.

Meta, which already uses end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp, believes that expanding this technology to Messenger and Instagram direct messages will enhance safety and security. However, Braverman insists that Meta has not provided assurances that it will prevent abusers from exploiting their platforms.

A spokesperson from Meta responds emphasizing the importance of privacy and security, stating that the majority of British citizens rely on encrypted apps to protect themselves from cybercriminals. They also mention the company’s commitment to developing safety measures, including preventing, detecting, and combatting abuse.

However, Meta plans to introduce additional safeguards, such as restricting adults from messaging teenagers who do not follow them and using technology to identify and take action against harmful behavior. They state that as they roll out end-to-end encryption, they will continue to provide law enforcement with more reports than their peers due to their ongoing efforts to ensure user safety.

The Online Safety Bill, passed parliament this week, will introduce stricter requirements for social media platforms to protect children from harmful content. However, the implementation of end-to-end encryption has become a point of contention between tech companies and the government. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp argue that breaking encryption compromises user privacy.

The government clarifies that the bill does not outright ban end-to-end encryption but instead requires companies to prevent child abuse and, as a last resort, develop technology to scan encrypted messages. Tech companies believe that scanning messages and end-to-end encryption are fundamentally incompatible.

Meta has committed to providing an update on the safety measures it will implement alongside its encryption plans. As the debate continues, the focus remains on striking a balance between privacy, security, and protecting vulnerable users.

Sources: Reuters