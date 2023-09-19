Britain Urges Meta to Prioritize Child Safety in Encryption Rollout

Following the passing of the Online Safety Bill in parliament, the British government has urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to ensure that end-to-end encryption on its messaging platforms includes appropriate safety measures to protect children from sexual abuse. While Meta already implements encryption on WhatsApp, it plans on expanding this feature to Messenger and Instagram direct messages, arguing that encryption enhances safety and security.

The Home Secretary of Britain, Suella Braverman, expressed support for strong encryption but emphasized the need to prioritize children’s safety. She stated that Meta has not provided sufficient assurances about protecting their platforms from abusers and called for the development of additional safeguards alongside the implementation of end-to-end encryption.

Responding to the concerns, a Meta spokesperson highlighted that the majority of British citizens already rely on encrypted apps to protect themselves from various online threats. The company claimed to have invested significant effort over the past five years in developing robust safety measures to combat abuse while maintaining online security. They also stated that specific measures, such as restricting contact between adults and minors and using technology to identify malicious behavior, would be implemented to ensure child protection.

The Online Safety Bill, which passed on Tuesday, imposes stricter requirements on social media platforms to safeguard children from harmful content. However, the bone of contention lies in the debate over end-to-end encryption as messaging platforms like WhatsApp argue that enforcing regulation could compromise user privacy.

While the government clarified that the bill does not prohibit end-to-end encryption, it expects companies to take action against child abuse and, as a last resort, develop technology to scan encrypted messages. Tech companies have voiced concerns, stating that message scanning and end-to-end encryption are fundamentally incompatible.

Overall, the encryption debate between Meta and the British government underscores the importance of balancing online privacy with the protection of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, in the digital realm.

